BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,242,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.73. The company had a trading volume of 586,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

