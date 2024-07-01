BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $222.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $228.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

View Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.