BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 281,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

