BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,459. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average of $239.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

