BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after buying an additional 1,568,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,744. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

