BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,743,000 after purchasing an additional 347,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $10.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $427.95. 687,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.71 and its 200 day moving average is $434.09. The firm has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

