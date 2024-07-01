BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 309,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,841,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. 557,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

