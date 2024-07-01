BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.55. 3,400,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925,593. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

