BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISPY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. 74,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,435. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $43.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

