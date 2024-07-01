BKM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 445,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SMLF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,389. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

