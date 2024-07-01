BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $897.02. 56,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $928.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $926.40. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.