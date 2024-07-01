BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,479,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,975,517,000 after buying an additional 159,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,466,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.51. 912,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,755. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.05.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.