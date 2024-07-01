BKM Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,828.5% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 97,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 96,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,046,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.