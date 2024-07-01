BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $845.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $845.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $787.32 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

