Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

