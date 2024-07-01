BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $85.10 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $85.10 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $576.64 or 0.00919260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,152 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,178.11964285. The last known price of BNB is 585.11156067 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2188 active market(s) with $1,655,746,094.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

