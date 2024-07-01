BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.64 on Monday.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

