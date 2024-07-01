Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.53

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 110263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 586.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $13,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,263,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.



