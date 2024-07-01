Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

