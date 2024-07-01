Breakwater Capital Group Buys 1,010 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

