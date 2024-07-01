Breakwater Capital Group Buys 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,255,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,812,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,254,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,568,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $202.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

