Breakwater Capital Group Has $600,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

