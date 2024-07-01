Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

