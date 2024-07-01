Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.27 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

