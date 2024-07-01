Breakwater Capital Group Invests $336,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $57.94 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $59.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

