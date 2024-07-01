Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 2,225 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $57.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

