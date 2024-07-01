Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 39 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Optas LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $330.57 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day moving average of $333.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.