Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Safehold alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Safehold by 1,002.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after buying an additional 2,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $25,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,947,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Safehold Trading Up 0.8 %

SAFE opened at $19.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.