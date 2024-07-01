Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 512 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Linde by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,174,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

LIN opened at $438.81 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.71 and a 200-day moving average of $434.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

