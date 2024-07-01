Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.9% in the first quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 36.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5,400.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.05. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

