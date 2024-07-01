Breakwater Capital Group Sells 1,357 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

