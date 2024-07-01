Breakwater Capital Group Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $233.71 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

