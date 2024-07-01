Breakwater Capital Group Sells 75 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after acquiring an additional 246,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.55.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $276.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

