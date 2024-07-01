BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 718,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX opened at $1.14 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.