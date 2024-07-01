Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

BRID stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.31 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.11%.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

