Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

