Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $63.42

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

