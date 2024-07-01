Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $20.27

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 141,943 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,780,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 147.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

