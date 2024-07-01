Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$16.94

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 39,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.82 per share, with a total value of C$743,247.80. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$743,247.80. Also, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Insiders have purchased 336,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.98.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

