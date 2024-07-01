Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target at C$16.94

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.94.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.98.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
