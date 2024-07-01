Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $20.14

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in DXC Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after buying an additional 267,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

