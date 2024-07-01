Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $130.45

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.