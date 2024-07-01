Brokerages Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Target Price at $98.63

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.63.

Several analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

ESAB opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53. ESAB has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ESAB by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

