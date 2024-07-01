Brokerages Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target at $32.30

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of FTRE opened at $23.34 on Friday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

