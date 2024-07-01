Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $30.38

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

