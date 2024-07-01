Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,791.25

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GSK Stock Performance

In related news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.40) on Friday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,685.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,632.29.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

