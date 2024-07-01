Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $94.33

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $15,985,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,270,000 after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

