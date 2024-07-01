Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $99.17

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

