Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $81.14

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

