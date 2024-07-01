Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $81.14

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.14.
PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.