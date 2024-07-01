Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $37.43

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
PECO opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.