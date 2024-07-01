Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $37.43

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

