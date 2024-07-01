Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $77.64

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,401 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after buying an additional 133,541 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,279,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $73.59 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.